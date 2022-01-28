Tehsildar exam qualifiers concerned at amends

PESHAWAR: The candidates hailing from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have qualified the screening test and examination for tehsildar and naib tehsildar

posts, have expressed reservations over the proposed amendments to the

Public Service Commission rules by the provincial assembly, saying it would declare the examination null and void.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, Abid, Qasim and Sarmad termed it an injustice with those who had qualified the examination.

Both recalled that all candidates had to pass through a difficult stage after proper screening tests and written examination following the publication of advertisements in papers for the tehsildar and naib tehsildar posts but now the interview schedule was changed without the proper information.

They feared that if the proposed amendments were passed by the assembly, it would endanger the future of the successful candidates and their hard work would go waste.

They warned of torching their degrees in front of the KP Assembly and staging a sit-in if the authorities failed to take notice of the situation.