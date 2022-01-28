Gold falls Rs550/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs550 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs126,600 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs472 to Rs108,539.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $33 to $1,812 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,260.28.

Local jewelers said the prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai market.