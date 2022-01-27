Kashmiris mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world observed Indian Republic Day, the 26th of January (Wednesday) as Black Bay to draw the world attention towards unresolved Kashmiri dispute and continued gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces on Illegal Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) people.

Protest rallies amid public meetings were held at all divisional and districts, led by Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Muhammad Farooq Ahmed.

Chairman Prime Minister's Inspection and Implementation Commission Raja Mansoor Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for Elementary, Secondary and HigherEducation Prof Taqdis Gilani, Parliamentary Secretary Pir Syed Mazhar Saeed and scores of influential persons attended the protest rally.

The rally started from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk and ended at Ghari Pin Chowk. A large number of women, students, refugees, lawyers and people belonging to all walks of life attended the rally. Black balloons were released in the air.

Addressing a protest rally, Minister for Local Government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed strongly condemned the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people and urged the UN to fulfil its commitment granting the Kashmiri people their fundamental right to self-determination.

He urged all the political parties of Azad Kashmir to expose the ugly face of India that was committing human rights violations and engaged in massacring the youth, women and children.

He called upon the international community not to be silent spectators and play its role in giving them the right to self-determination. Addressing the protest rally, Prof Taqdis Gilani condemned the killings of innocent Kashmiri people and termed India a brutal country. She said the day is not far when the night of oppression would end and Kashmiri would get their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

Addressing the rally, other speakers also called upon the UN and international human rights organisations to use their influence to stop atrocities on Kashmiris. They said India is deceiving the world by pretending to be the largest democracy in the world. They expressed the hope that the day is not far when the dawn of freedom will rise and the long night of terror and repressions end. They said that despite Indian repressions, Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle till the achievement of their right to self-determination.