Passerby injured

By Bureau report
January 27, 2022

PESHAWAR: One person was injured when two parties opened fire on each other and later fired on police party that rushed to the spot at Kohat Adda.

An official said that two parties in Kohat Adda opened fire on each other that injured a passerby.

