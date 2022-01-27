Passerby injured

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday confiscated more than 5,000 litres...
PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission has organised 3 days progress review meeting & training for Quality...
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency Sindh, in a joint operation with a federal intelligence agency, has busted...
PESHAWAR: The 15th death anniversary of senior police officer Malik Muhammad Saad Shaheed is being marked today. Malik...
Collective approach stressed to strengthen rule of lawBy Bureau reportPESHAWAR: Speakers at a consultative conference...
PESHAWAR: Gangs of robbers are operating in the provincial capital depriving people of cash, cellular phones and...
Comments