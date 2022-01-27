Summer of ’18

The year 2018 brought a new party to power. The newly formed government was voted into power by the poor and the desperate who hoped that the party would improve Pakistan’s situation. However, the ruling party has turned out to be quite the opposite. This ‘lost hope’ has disappointed a lot of people who were looking forward to a good start. Now, the dreams of ordinary people are lost. Those who were impressed by the vision of PM Imran Khan are now becoming despondent. The government has failed to provide basic needs to its people.
Haris Bin Tahir
Rawalpindi
