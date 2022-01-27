This refers to the article ‘Rising income inequality’ by Khalid Bhatti (January 24). There is no doubt that hunger and poverty are increasing by the day with a concurrent increase in inequality between the rich and the poor. As a result, unemployment, poverty, and inflation have all risen drastically. Along with this, there is also greater wealth disparity than ever before.

If the government does not work to end this structural inequality, other issues will only worsen, and people will become more resentful.

Naveed Ahmed

Kohlu