Heavy fog disrupts trains schedule

LAHORE:Passengers trains have been delayed due to heavy fog. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was late for 4 hours and 40 minutes, Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours and 30 minutes, Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours and 20 minutes, Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours and 20 minutes, Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours and 20 minutes, Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours and 15 minutes, Pak Business Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours, Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore for 2 hours, Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours, Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore for 2 hours, Farid Express from Karachi to Lahore for one hour, Rehman Baba Express between Karachi and Peshawar via Faisalabad for three hours, Sir Syed Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for 2 hours and 40 minutes, Pakistan Express between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad for 2 hours and 20 minutes and Millat Express between Malikwal and Faisalabad was delayed by 2 hours.

Cold, dry forecast: Cold and dry weather was reported in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas of the country. They predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night hours. Rainfall was recorded at Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Kotli, Narowal, Murree and Sialkot while snowfall was witnessed at Murree and Skardu. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 7.3°C and maximum was 15.2°C.