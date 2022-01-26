Noor Mukadam murder case: Meeting discusses setback to prosecution

ISLAMABAD: Not a single loophole in the course of the investigation was left unattended in the investigation of Noor Mukadam case, officers engaged in the investigation of the high profile case of Noor Mukadam assured the top officers of the ICT.

Inspector General of the Islamabad Police held a meeting to review the progress of Noor Mukadam's case in the context of Monday's proceedings and media reports. The IGP asked the officers to explain the problems that came up at Monday's proceedings which painted the impression of a weak prosecution case, the sources maintained. The sources explained that the IO was asked to give very brief replies to the defense counsel's query, which produced a different picture of the prosecution case in the media. But the detailed report of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), which contains comprehensive forensic evidence, was sufficient for the conviction of the accused.

The IGP was briefed that during the cross-examination of the Investigation Officer, questions were asked from the IO to which he answered very briefly as the IO was told to answer in 'Yes' or 'No'. The answers must corroborate with the facts of the case file. The IO responded with 'No' when asked if the trouser of the accused was stained with blood. But he explained that was not so but his was stained with the victim Noor Mukadam's blood, as per the PFSA report. The IO also denied when asked if any fingerprints were found on the knife, the weapon of offense but explained that the knife recovered from the crime scene was taken into custody, sealed by NFSA and sent to PFSA for fingerprints, which could not be developed by the latter. But the report confirmed Noor's blood on the knife. The IO clarified when asked why the photogrammetry test was not conducted for the identification of the victim, he said the photogrammetry test was conducted for the identification of the accused, so that he could not negate his presence at the crime scene.

“The detailed report of the PFSA is yet to be read at the next hearing which contains the comprehensive forensic evidence, sufficient for the conviction of the accused. The crime scene was visited by senior-most officers at the time of occurrence and the scene was completely preserved by forensic experts of the National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA) to avoid any contamination,” the sources maintained and added that the PFSA reports referring DNA confirmed rape was committed with Noor before being killed.

“Noor made every possible attempt to save her life before being killed. Zahir's DNA i.e skin, has been recovered under the nails of Noor Mukadam,” the police mentioning the PFSA report said and added that the shirt worn by and recovered from Zahir was stained with Noor Mukadam's blood. DNA of Noor Mukadam was found on Zahir's shirt. Noor was killed with the Swiss knife recovered from the crime scene. DNA, i.e. blood, of Noor was found on the blade and handle of the Swiss knife, the sources maintained. Noor was also attacked with the knuckle punch recovered from the crime scene. DNA i.e. blood, of Noor was found on the knuckle punch, they added. “All these forensic pieces of evidence were collected from the crime scene in a professional manner and were sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency. These are very strong pieces of forensic evidence and the investigation team is committed to seeking justice for Noor Mukadam,” the IGP concluded in the meeting. IGP directed the officers to follow the case in the best possible manner, and he should be briefed regularly in this regard.