Two killed over plot dispute

SUKKUR: A man shot dead two persons over a land dispute in village Allah Dino Saand near Shahpur, District Matyari, on Tuesday. Reports said the accused gunned down Soomaro and his son Jeando Mangwano and fled on his motorbike. Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital. According to the police, sons of Gulab Mangwano were involved in the killing over the plot dispute. No case has been registered but the police managed to arrest three suspects in the murder of Soomaro and his son.