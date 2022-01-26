 
close
Wednesday January 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Two accused involved in killing youth during dacoity held

By Our Correspondent
January 26, 2022
Two accused involved in killing youth during dacoity held

GUJRANWALA: Civil Lines police on Tuesday arrested two accused involved in killing a youth during a dacoity. Reportedly, Muhammad Imran was on his way when the accused tried to snatch valuables from him. They shot him dead on resistance. During interrogation, the accused confessed to involve in 35 different incidents of murder, attempt to murder and dacoity.

Comments