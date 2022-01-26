Two accused involved in killing youth during dacoity held

GUJRANWALA: Civil Lines police on Tuesday arrested two accused involved in killing a youth during a dacoity. Reportedly, Muhammad Imran was on his way when the accused tried to snatch valuables from him. They shot him dead on resistance. During interrogation, the accused confessed to involve in 35 different incidents of murder, attempt to murder and dacoity.
RAWALPINDI: Football legend Michael James Owen met Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa here on Tuesday....
LUCKNOW: Ram Raj was drinking tea at his home in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on a chilly November...
NEW DELHI: Despite a complete standstill in trade and travel between Pakistan and India, a new proposal by the...
LONDON: The Westminster Magistrates’ Court has ruled that the National Crime Agency’s full file into Shehbaz...
ATHENS: Thousands of stranded passengers and motorists were evacuated by army and rescue teams early Tuesday after a...
Under the agreement, convicted prisoners will be transferred between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
Comments