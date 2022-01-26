Zohaib to face Asilbek in ASBC Asian U22 semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s emerging boxer Zohaib Rasheed will face Uzbekistan’s Djalilov Asilbek in the minimumweight (46-48kg) semi-final of the ASBC Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships at Tashkent on Wednesday (today).

Rasheed, who won the National Championship last month at Lahore, defeated Samutun Mudiyanselage Kavinda Sanja of Sri Lanka on Monday in the quarter-final to ensure his medal, the first at this level for Pakistan since 2005.

Zohaib belongs to Lyari and serves in Navy.

“He is a talented boy and I wanted to give him exposure and he has lived up to the billing,” Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’.

“Last month he won his first national title and on his international debut he ensured a medal which is a great thing for Pakistan and Zohaib,” Nasir said. “He has a good reach and is a fine product,” said Nasir.

He is the lone boxer of Pakistan featuring in the event. He is accompanied by Arshad Hussain, an AIBA 3-star coach.