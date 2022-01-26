Ultimate threat

To prosper, all anyone needs is a fair chance to attain his/her desired goals. Unfortunately, most people in this...
Islamophobia is spreading throughout the world. First Europe, and now India is seeing a rise in Islamophobia. The...
On January 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan conducted a live Q&A session on television to address the queries of...
The Murree disaster, more than anything else, has once again proven that while Pakistan is rich in natural resources,...
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has resigned from his current position....
The first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan presented on January 14 by Prime Minister Imran Khan is a good...
Comments