Call of duty

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has resigned from his current position. Given the previous negations of the claim, this is quite surprising, especially as the resignation was immediately accepted by the prime minister.

In investigations against the Sharifs, Shahzad Akbar claimed that the family had been involved in money laundering of millions of dollars. However, he failed to recover any of this money. The PTI-led government should have focused on fulfilling its pre-election agendas rather than wasting the nation’s time on targeting only the Sharifs.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad