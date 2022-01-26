Buzdar launches Rescue 1122 in 79 tehsils

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday formally launched the Rescue 1122 service for 79 tehsils of the province in phases.

A ceremony was held at CM’s Office to hand over new 22 ambulances’ keys to emergency officers of 11 tehsils by the CM in the first phase. Initially, Rescue 1122 service has been started in Sharqpur Sharif, Safdarabad, Narang Mandi, Nowshera Virkan, Nurpur, Quaidabad, Kahror Pakka, Renala Khurd, Pindi Bhattian, Darya Khan and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils. A tehsil-level rescue station would be comprised of two ambulances and a 29-member staff.

The chief minister said new ambulances had been provided for timely delivery of emergency services as new rescue stations had been built in 79 tehsils and towns. Emergency services would be started in these tehsils by June, he added.

To further streamline the emergency services, a service structure had also been devised for rescuers to get promotions, he noted. The Punjab would be the first province to introduce a rescue air ambulance service and this would give emergency medical assistance a new identity as rescue air ambulance service would extend the scope to remote areas. “Every life is precious and timely treatment is the right of every person,” the CM said. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Khalid Mahmood, MNAs Sanaullah Mastikhel and Shaukat Bhatti, SACM Hasaan Khawar, secretary information, DG Rescue 1122 and others were also present.

PMLN: The chief minister condemning Maryam Aurangzeb’s flippant remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan, regretted that negative politics was the favourite modus operandi of PMLN. In a statement issued here, he said the PMLN had also been using insulting words against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Maryam Aurangzeb had hurt every Pakistani and proved that PMLN was devoid of moral, political and democratic norms, he asserted. They should apologise to the nation for nasty words, he said and emphasised that no dignified person could choose such expression.

The PMLN’s spell of ranting is equal to the pot calling the kettle black as Prime Minister Imran Khan is the leader of millions of Pakistanis and people love him for his qualities, the CM added.

POLIO DRIVE: Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the polio eradication campaign would be continued till January 28 as children were being vaccinated by a strong contingent of 60,000 polio workers in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Rajanpur and Mianwali. In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the 100 percent vaccination target would be achieved in these districts. The CM asked the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio to ensure their safe future. It is sanguine that no polio case has been reported during the last 14 months, he added.