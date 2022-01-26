Shilpa cleared of obscenity charges

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty with Hollywood actor Richard Gere at an AIDS event. -File

MUMBAI: Indian actress Shilpa Shetty has been formally cleared of obscenity charges dating from when Hollywood star Richard Gere publicly kissed her at an AIDS awareness event 15 years ago.

The incident triggered a local firestorm at the time, with radical Hindu groups burning effigies of both celebrities to protest the perceived insult to Indian values. A judge soon afterwards issued arrest warrants, with both accused of various counts of obscenity and indecency.

The charges against Gere were quickly shelved, allowing the actor -- one of the world’s best-known Buddhists -- to return to India for a meeting with the Dalai Lama. But the case against Shetty languished in India’s glacial legal system for more than a decade until it was finally discharged in Mumbai last week.

In a court order made public on Tuesday, a judge said the charges against the actress were "groundless" and that she had been subject to an unwanted amorous advance from the Hollywood A-lister.