Cold, dry weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Cloudy weather with cold conditions persisted in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was still prevailing over Kashmir and its adjoining areas. They predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas while dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree, Mangla, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Balakot, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Dir, Kalam, Bagrote and Astore while snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Murree, Skardu, Kalam, Bagrote and Astore. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C.