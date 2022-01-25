Cold, dry weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Cloudy weather with cold conditions persisted in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was still prevailing over Kashmir and its adjoining areas. They predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas while dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree, Mangla, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Balakot, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Dir, Kalam, Bagrote and Astore while snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Murree, Skardu, Kalam, Bagrote and Astore. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C.
Despite the power and status Mir Saheb enjoyed in Pakistan, his life was full of simplicity and humbleness. He was a...
Today, we are paying tribute to late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman for his extraordinary services rendered in the field of...
Popularly known as the “Father of Urdu Journalism” in Pakistan, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman was the epitome of...
It was the time when Benazir Bhutto was the prime minister of Pakistan. Nawab Akbar Bugti used to come to Islamabad as...
Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman’s name is synonymous with continuous struggle. He was a movement, an institution, a legend and...
I got the opportunity to work in Jang for five years. During that time, the way I studied the personality of Mir Sahib...
Comments