Sindh Assembly’s missing vehicles: IGP Sindh directs Karachi Police chief to launch inquiry

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, on Monday directed Karachi Police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas to inquire into the matter regarding the 24 missing official vehicles of the Sindh Assembly and take appropriate measures for their recovery.

Earlier, the provincial assembly authorities approached the IGP Sindh in connection with the recovery of Assembly Secretariat’s 24 missing vehicles by fixing the responsibility upon two senior officers of the Sindh Assembly Secretariat, an additional secretary and a senior officer of the accounts section, through an official letter.

According to the official correspondence, the copies of which are available with The News, the assembly authorities described that an additional secretary and a senior officer of accounts section of the Assembly’s Secretariat were responsible for the missing of 24 official vehicles.

The letter said that the additional secretary after conclusion of the previous assembly’s tenure in 2018, collected the 24 missing vehicles from the former chairmen of standing committees of assembly, but did not hand them over to the assembly’s management and gave away to other unauthorised persons.

The letter further said after a departmental inquiry was launched, it transpired that the senior officer of the assembly’s accounts section was also hand in glove with the additional secretary in this act of delivering the assembly’s official vehicles to unauthorised persons. The Sindh Assembly authorities also requested the IGP Sindh for the lodging the First Information Report (FIR), investigation of the matter and recovery of official vehicles. The official letter submitted to the IGP also mentioned the registration numbers, models and other details of the said vehicles.