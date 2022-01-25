Seasoned politician Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar passes away

MUZAFFARGARH: Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar, a brother of former governor Punjab Malik Ghulam Mustufa Khar, father of ex-foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and a sitting MNA of PPP Malik Raza Rabbani Khar, passed away on Monday after a protracted illness.

He was suffering from a kidney disease and receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lahore. His funeral prayers will be held in Kot Addu at Mauza Gharbi Sanawan. Meanwhile, condolence messages started pouring in from politicians over the sad demise of the seasoned politician.

Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that he was shocked to learn about the death of Malik Rabbani Khar. He offered prayers for the departed soul. In addition, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed his condolence on the death of the senior politician. Qureshi expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the deceased.