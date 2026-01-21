Prince Harry receives praises for exposing dark side of British tabloids

Prince Harry received praises for bring attention to the darker side of the British tabloid press as his legal battle with Associated Newspapers continued in London’s High Court this week.

The Duke of Sussex claimed the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday illegally gathered private information which left him “paranoid beyond belief.”

Son of King Charles said that the media intrusion into his personal life had a deeply stressful impact on him and his relationships.

Speaking on it, royal experts said Harry’s decision to take the tabloids to court is unprecedented for a royal and highlights a media culture that has long operated in secret.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "Harry claims the alleged intrusion has left him ‘paranoid beyond belief,’" per Fox News.

"He has said his ‘life’s work’ is to reform the British tabloid press. It’s his personal crusade,” he added. “He believes media excess contributed to his mother’s death and has had a ruinous effect on his relationships."

"Harry has spoken openly about the way he has been traumatized by the sound of a click of a camera.

"Members of the royal family usually avoid the court like the plague... [but Harry is] prepared for a titanic struggle."

Royal commentator Meredith Constant also said, "This trial is the end of a long journey for Prince Harry against tabloid intrusion."

"Prince Harry has every right to feel ‘paranoid beyond belief’ about press intrusion. ... The tides seem to have turned in his favor. He met with his father in September, and RAVEC is reviewing his security.”

"A majority of Britons in a YouGov poll believe he should have his previous royal protection restored in the U.K. There’s also a general distaste for how the tabloid press continues to operate. Prince Harry has cast a spotlight on a media ecosystem that’s been hidden in the shadows for far too long."