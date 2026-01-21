Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s return to UK could create royal family dilemma

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton still seems unlikely but even if it happens, it would be very tense, claimed an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may come together to the UK in July to kick off the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

According to reports, it could end in a reunion with King Charles, who is said to be desperate to be with his grandchildren, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

Charles last saw the children during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and Meghan hasn’t been to the UK since the Queen’s funeral later that year.

While the trip could help improve relations with the King, it doesn’t mean Harry and William will patch things up, an expert claimed while speaking with The Mirror.

Speaking on it, Richard Fitzwilliams said, “There is so much hostility over here towards the Sussexes, and if they’re hoping to smooth the path with Charles, a reunion with the grandchildren would be an obvious way of doing that.”

“I don’t think the King will be involved in anything to do with the Games this summer, but I do think it’s a real possibility that he will see Harry and his grandchildren, and that probably means seeing Meghan too,” they added.

The expert further talked about King Charles attending next year’s games as Head of the Armed Forces amid rumours Harry wants to open the event.

However, the expert recalled royals “giving each other icy looks” during the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in 2020, just weeks before Harry and Meghan stepped back as working royals, noting a public reunion may not happen again.

He added, “The Sussexes have created endless cracks, but we will never see a public showdown, because it was a catastrophic mess at Westminster Abbey, a PR disaster, and the royal family will ensure nothing like that ever happens again.”

“But behind closed doors, it would be extremely tense if Harry and Meghan met with Catherine and William when they’re in the UK.”