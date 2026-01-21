Andrew forces Beatrice, Eugenie to lose $60 million safety net saved for retirement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not only landed himself in hot waters, but seems to have taken his daughters with him because they have just seen their biggest safety net, the light of their retirement years, and something worth nearly $60 million fall away now that he is to be exiled.

For those unversed with the predicament that Andrew has found himself in, he’s lost his dukedom, his title of prince, and even the military honors bestowed on him during his time in the Armed Forces, as is customary for members of the Royal Family.

For his daughters however, its less of a public spectacle now and more the loss of multiple millions in ‘security’, according to sources.

For those unversed with this safety net, the report deems Royal Lodge the net in question because the 31-year-old abode was leased to Andrew after her wedding and was supposed to go to his daughters on the event of his passing, giving them a safety net where housing is concerned.

However, his exile to Marsh Farms means the property goes back to the Crown Estate.

A report about this has also been shared by well-placed insiders and they spoke to RadarOnline.

According to their findings “there was an expectation that Royal Lodge would one day benefit Beatrice and Eugenie, even if only as a safety net.”

“That has now gone completely,” and the daughters “are angry because this is not about extravagance. It was about long-term security that has been wiped out.”

All in all, by getting exposed for being close to a convicted sex offender, “their dream of an easy life in retirement is now gone,” the source explains.

While it is true that both daughters have their own homes, multiples in fact. But according to Yahoo they saw the lodge as a “valuable leasehold asset that justified significant personal investment over time.”

So, as it stands “they feel they are paying the price for decisions they did not make.” So “the anger is real, and it is directed squarely at how their father’s scandal keeps shrinking their options,” the source concluded by saying.