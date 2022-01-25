Rain, fog delay trains

LAHORE:The passenger trains delayed due to fog and rain in the country. Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore was four hours late. Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was three hours late.

The Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was three hours late. Pak Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was three hours late. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by two hours.

The Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore was delayed by two hours. Farid Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by two hours. Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore was two hours late.

The Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 40 minutes. The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 40 minutes.The Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore was one hour late. The Rehman Baba Express between Karachi and Peshawar via Faisalabad had been delayed by three hours and 40 minutes. Pakistan Express between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad had been delayed by two hours and 20 minutes. The Sir Syed Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed by two hours and 20 minutes.

Cold, dry forecast: Cloudy weather with cold conditions persisted in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was still prevailing over Kashmir and its adjoining areas. They predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas while dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree, Mangla, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Balakot, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Dir, Kalam, Bagrote and Astore while snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Murree, Skardu, Kalam, Bagrote and Astore.

Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 8.2°C and maximum was 13.9°C.