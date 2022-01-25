14,260 litre tainted milk discarded

LAHORE:While continuing its crackdown against the milk suppliers and sellers involved in milk adulteration, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday discarded 14,260 litre adulterated milk in the provincial capital.

The PFA teams examined 314,670 litre of milk loaded on 205 vehicles by placing screening pickets in different areas of City. This was informed by PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana.

He said that PFA inspected 25 milk carrier vehicles at Adda Plot, Babu Sabu Interchange (34), Gajjumatta (38), Ravi Bridge (29), Saggian Bridge (32), Multan Road (39) and eight other vehicles. He said that adulterated milk was wasted on the spot after finding a low level of lactometer reading and natural fats. He said, “PFA is using fully equipped milk mobile testing labs (MMTL) with lactoscan milk analyser machines to get the quick results of milk samples at the screening pickets.” He said that MMT labs keep the ability to identify all types of adulteration within a minute. He said that people should visit the nearest office of PFA with 200ml milk quantity to avail the free milk testing facility.

On the directions of PM Imran Khan, PFA is utilising all available resources to eliminate the milk adulteration, he added. Nissoana appealed to the people to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration and unhygienic food points on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number 0800-80500, pointing out that all the information received would be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.