Several robbed, bikes and car lifted

PESHAWAR: Robbers have continued to deprive locals of cash, cellular phone and other valuables at gunpoint in different parts of the provincial capital.

An increase has been witnessed in the incidents of robberies and snatching in areas of many police stations for quite some time. It was learnt that one Said Afzal was robbed of a cellular phone and around Rs50,000 by armed motorcyclists near the Ring Road in limits of Rahman Baba Police Station. The affected man said he was on his way back home when intercepted by the robbers.

Meanwhile, an inspector of the Labour Department was deprived of a motorbike in the limits of Inqilab Police Station while another Arshad was deprived of the bike at the Customs Chowk. Also, one Alamzeb told police his car was lifted from Phase 5 in Hayatabad. He said he had Rs 1 million cash in the car.

A day earlier, a police sub-inspector Mehraban Shah was shot and injured after robbers made him hostage in the limits of Paharipura Police Station. He was deprived of a cellular phone. The other day, an auto parts dealer and president of his market Mohammad Yousuf was shot dead by armed robbers on Said Hassan Pir Road when he was on his way back home.