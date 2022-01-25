Zohaib in semis

 
ISLAMABAD: Zohaib Rasheed reached the semi-final of the Minimum weight (M48Kg) category at the ASBC Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships being held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Zohaib who secured the national title last month at Lahore defeated Samutun Mudiyanselage Kavinda Sanja (Sri Lanka) for a place in semis.

