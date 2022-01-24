Dolphin Squad, PRU respond to 1,763 calls

LAHORE:Dolphin Squad and PRU responded to all 1763 calls received on Helpline 15 during the last week. During the stop and search, 8,477 motorcycles, six other vehicles and more than 11,000 persons were checked. Due to incomplete documents, 169 motorcycles and six other vehicles were impounded in police stations while legal action was taken against 134 persons. Cases were registered against six vehicles, including four motorcycles with fake number plates. Eleven accused involved in one wheeling, five involved in kite flying, eight involved in fireworks and seven accused involved in firing in air were arrested.
