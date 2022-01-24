South Korea pays Iran’s UN dues with frozen assets

Seoul: South Korea has used $18 million of frozen Iranian assets to pay Tehran’s dues to the UN, Seoul said on Sunday, in a move to immediately restore the country’s voting rights.
The payment was made Friday in cooperation with the United States and the UN after Iran made an "emergency request" asking South Korea to pay the dues, Seoul’s finance ministry said in a statement.
Iran has more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen at two South Korean banks due to US sanctions. "Iran’s voting right at the UN General Assembly is expected to be immediately restored with the payment," the ministry said. Tehran’s mission to the UN told AFP the payment had been "completed".
Yerevan: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced on Sunday that he is resigning his largely symbolic position,...
Dili, East Timor: Former East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta on Sunday announced he would run for the top job again...
Lisbon: Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent...
Nicosia: Turkish Cypriots cast their ballots on Sunday in a snap legislative election in the breakaway northern third...
New York: Gun violence has rocked the first three weeks of Eric Adams’ tenure as mayor of New York, piling pressure...
Paris: An Iranian court has sentenced leading human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi to eight years in prison and...
Comments