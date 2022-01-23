Jawad Ahmad’s basic PTI membership terminated

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has terminated basic membership of its former information secretary and an old party members Jawad Ahmad for ‘levelling unfounded allegations against the party leadership’.
The two-member PTI Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability took the decision to terminate Jawad’s basic membership. According to the PTI Central Media Department, he was given a chance and notices were issued to him on January 12 and 19.
However, instead of defending himself, Jawad sent a new list of allegations to the Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability. Upon this, the two-member subcommittee of the Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability issued a written decision against him.
“In the light of the evidence and Ahmad Jawad's written reply, a unanimous decision was announced to terminate his basic party membership,” a statement issued here, said.
Jawad has questioned the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also chairman of the party in a detailed ‘reply’ to the notice served on him by Chairman Imran Khan.
Ex-information secretary of PTI has been in the news in recent days, who is believed by many to having a balanced approach when it comes to discussing the incumbent government’s performance of three and a half years, instead of defending it straight away.
