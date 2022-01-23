Firing on artists case registered

LAHORE: Faisalabad police have registered a case against unidentified persons for opening fire on the vehicles of artists Naseem Vicky and Agha Majidon January 20. However, both the artists remained safe in the firing.

Naseem Vicky met CPO Faisalabad Ghulam Mubashir Mekan in his office. The CPO informed that special teams had been formed to search and arrest the suspects. He said that artists were a valuable asset of the country and their protection was one of priorities of the police.