Afghan man shot dead over ‘personal enmity’

A man was shot dead in Pathan Colony on Saturday, according to an official of the SITE-A Section police station. He said the victim was identified as 45-year-old Anwar Khan, son of Sher Muhammad.

The official said the victim’s body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for a postmortem examination, adding that the deceased used to sell products on instalments.

The official also said the victim hailed from Afghanistan, adding that the incident might have occurred over a personal enmity. He said that a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Mugging bids

Twenty-two-year-old Ahmed Hussain was wounded after being shot in the Orangi Town neighbourhood, said an official of the Mominabad police station. He said the victim was taken to ASH for treatment. The official said the incident took place after the victim resisted an attempt to mug him.

Similarly, 20-year-old Sohail Rehman was wounded after being shot in the Shahrah-e-Noorjahan area. Police said the victim was taken to ASH for treatment, adding that the incident took place after the victim resisted an attempt to mug him.