Lawmaker calls for making anti-polio drive a success

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member provincial assembly Iftikhar Ali Mashwani on Thursday said that every individual of society should support the anti-polio campaign starting from January 24 to save children from lifelong disability.

Speaking to media persons, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani urged all parents to ensure that all their children up to 5 years of age are vaccinated against polio. He argued that parents should cooperate with the administration in vaccinating children and ignore any propaganda.

He added that vaccination is a must for the health and bright future of children.

He added that polio affects children up to five years of age and can lead to lifelong disability and even death of children in some cases.

He said the poliovirus enters the body through mouth, usually from hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person. He added that polio is more common in infants and young children and occurs under conditions of poor hygiene. He added that only anti-polio vaccination can save our children from this dangerous disease.

Iftikhar Ali Mashwani added that repeated immunisation had made almost all the countries of the world polio-free and everyone should make efforts to purge the country of the disease.