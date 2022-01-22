Three students killed in two different incidents

SUKKUR: Three students were killed and two others injured in two different incidents in interior Sindh.A wall of a government primary school near Chor in Umarkot district collapsed on the students. Teachers and students carried out the rescue operation.

Three of them including 12-year–old Rajesh and 14-year-old Muhabat Nuhari could not survive, while Buhram is fine and responding to treatment. The teachers and the parents held the officials of Education Works Department responsible for the incident, as they claimed that they had drawn their attention multiple times over the dilapidated condition of the school building but they did not pay any heed to their complaints.

Meanwhile, the strangulated body of a 14-year-old missing school girl, identified as Nagina d/o Roshan Chandio, was recovered from Seeta Road on Friday. The girl went mysteriously missing from her house in village Muhib Junejo near Seeta Road of District Dadu some 14 days ago.

Roshan Junejo, father of the girl, had registered a case at Seeta Road Police Station against some unknown accused, in which he maintained that the victim was alone in the house on the day when she had gone missing. The strangulated body was found from an abandoned place near Sindhi Buttira and was shifted to Mehar Hospital, where her parents identified her body.