MQM-P activist killed outside Tando Allahyar Court

SUKKUR: An activist of MQM-P was brutally killed outside the District and Sessions Court, Tando Allahyar, on Friday, when he was coming out after attending a murder case of STPP leader Altaf Jiskani.

A group of criminals opened fire at the activist of MQM-P, identified as Khalil-ur-Rehman alias Bholo Khanzada, outside the court after attending the hearing of Jiskani murder case.

The police have arrested an injured killer after chase and identified him as the brother of the deceased Ataf Jiskani, Asad Jiskani, and shifted him to a local hospital. Meanwhile, Zeeshan Jiskani, the brother of the arrested accused Asad Jiskani, said his brother opened fire in

self defense.

SSP Tando Allahyar Rukhsar Ahmed Khuhawar said MQM-P activist Khalil-ur-Rehman was attacked outside the District and Sessions Court, and died later while being shifted to hospital. He said eight months ago STPP leader Altaf Jiskani was allegedly killed in an ambush in Tando

Allahyar.