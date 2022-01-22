PTI’s game is over, says Sindh CM

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that PTI’s game is over, and they would be sent back from the place they came from.

While addressing a tractor trolley march at the Marri Bypass in Larkana, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the Sindh farmers had the first right to receive fertilizer, produced by the natural gas that 70 percent of it was being produced by Sindh. He saluted the party workers, members and the people who joined the PPP tractor rally against the PTI government, saying that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also kicked off a long march against inflation, lack of fertilizers, oil and gas, unemployment and financial mismanagement done by PM Imran Khan-led PTI government.

Talking about the incompetence of the federal government, he said the game is over now, as the people have decided to send them home, saying that there is a shortage of everything in this government, as laborers, peasants and common man have not been able to maintain two times meals for them and their families. Earlier, there was a shortage of wheat and the federal minister said there were more than six million wheat bags.

Murad accused the federal government of importing fertilizers, wheat and sugar at cheaper prices and later exporting them again at higher rates, which caused inflation and shortage of the essential commodities.

He said when the PPP was in government and Asif Ali Zardari was the president, sugar, wheat and fertilizers crisis had not surfaced. He claimed that wheat, cotton and fertilizers production in the country was more than the consumption but the prevailing crisis of these items during the PTI government was incomprehensible.