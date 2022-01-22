Gen Bajwa reiterates resolve to fight terrorism

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) has reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of menace from the country. The COAS visited Corps Headquarters, Peshawar Friday, and had a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, progress on development works in newly-merged districts and Pak-Afghan border fencing.

Paying tributes to brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Khasadar and police, the COAS vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan. General Bajwa appreciated security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly-merged districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area.

On arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.