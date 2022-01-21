Seminar on plant protection held at Awkum

PESHAWAR: A seminar on “Plant Protection Measures in the Climate Change Process” was held at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) on Thursday.

On the occasion, guest speaker Prof Dr Omer Suha Uslu from Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University, Turkey highlighted the results of his research and also answered the questions of the participants.

Dr Farman Ali, Chairman Department of Ontology Awkum, and Prof Dr Shah Alam, Chairman Department of Plant Protection,

Agricultural University Peshawar, also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Farman Ali said that Awkum Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq had set up a Research Innovation Fund for research and development at a cost of Rs20 million this year, with an aim to include the university in the list of world’s top universities.

Dr Shaista Irshad briefed the participants on the development journey of the university as a representative of the vice-chancellor.

Professor Omar Soha said that in order to avoid famine and poverty due to scarcity of cultivable land in the world and the effects of severe climate change, there is a need to focus on research and development.

He congratulated Awkum for achieving distinctive ranking in Pakistan and on international level recently. At the end, Director ORIC Dr Tariq Mehmood presented the guest with a shield and traditional Chitrali shawl and pakol.

Prof Adil Hussain thanked the guests from Swabi, Peshawar and other parts of the country.