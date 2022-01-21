12 motorbikes, other vehicles recovered; 12 arrested

MARDAN: Police have recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and several cars and also arrested as many wanted men in search and strike operations in the district.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that following tip-offs received by District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the district police conducted raids leading to the recovery of 12 stolen motorcycles and several cars during the ongoing week.

The motorbikes and other vehicles had been lifted from various parts of Mardan and other districts. “For the purpose of tracing stolen vehicles, Mardan Police are working to boost human intelligence and raids are conducted on tip-offs,” Dr Zahid added.

Besides the stolen bikes, the cops have also arrested 10 proclaimed offenders and several drug dealers during the actions and also recovered 18 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, several shotguns and other contrabands.

Discussing the overall law and order, the DPO said that due to proximity of Mardan with the hilly areas of Buner, Malakand and other rural belts, the police were focusing more on search operations and monitoring of the entry and exit points to the district to curb crime.

He also said that in rural areas, the practice of aerial firing often prevailed and it was being checked. “All the SHOs have been directed that there is zero-tolerance for aerial firing, which creates panic and terror in an area.