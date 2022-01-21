Lawyers boycott courts in KP

PESHAWAR: The lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday stayed away from courts to protest the murder of one of their colleagues in Dargai tehsil a day earlier.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council had given the call for protest after unidentified persons shot dead Zamnir Gul advocate on Wednesday.
The lawyers boycotted the courts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded the government to arrest the killers of Zamir Gul and provide security to the community in the province. The speakers said that police must provide security to the lawyers’ community across the province or else they would not hesitate to come on to the roads for their rights.
