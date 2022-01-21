Fraudster deprives two farmers of Rs 100,000

JHANG: Two farmers were deprived of Rs 50,000 each in the name of fertiliser supply on Thursday. Reportedly, two farmers approached revenue officials to get fertiliser the other day and the officials assured them early supply.

After some days, they received a phone call and a caller posing him as a government official asked them to transfer Rs 50,000 each online as token money for fertiliser. The farmers acted upon his suggestions and next day it dawned upon them that they were deprived of the amount when they approached the revenue officials, who showed their complete ignorance about the fraudster caller. When contacted, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Salman Ali said he had directed the DSP city circle to take immediate action against the fraudster.