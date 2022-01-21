More rain forecast, cold weather to continue in Lahore

LAHORE: Cold and cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly weather system was likely to enter western parts of the country today (Friday) and may grip most upper and central parts on Saturday/Sunday. They predicted that rain-wind/snow (with few heavy falls) was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plains of Punjab. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Parachinar, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Chitral, Kakul, Balakot, Kalam, Mirkhani, Bannu, DI Khan, Cherat, Takhtbai, Astore, Skardu, Gujrat, Sialkot, Murree, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mangla, Sargodha, Joharabad, Gujranwala, Okara, Kot Addu, Kotli, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad and Panjgur while snowfall was recorded at Astore and Malam Jabba.
Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 8°C and maximum was 13.1°C.
