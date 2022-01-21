Shipment enters Uzbekistan by road

KARACHI: Extending physical footprints from Pakistan to other countries, a shipment entered Uzbekistan by road carrying a pharmaceutical consignment, a statement said on Thursday.

TCS Private Limited transported a pharmaceutical shipment by road to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, following TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) protocols, administered by the United Nations International Road Transport Union (IRU). It is a first when a company has qualified for international operations with Pakistani trucks and drivers.

Amongst the requirements for the qualification are an electronic customs user interface and an international guarantee in favor of the ‘World Customs Organization’. More Pakistani companies are in line for the qualification.

According to TCS, the landmark mission was achieved in close coordination with the ministry of Commerce, and the Pakistan National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce (PNC-ICC), and the Uzbek International Forwarders Association (UIFA).

In a statement on the occasion, chairman TCS Khalid Nawaz Awan, said his company was making efforts to trail-blaze new routes and trade corridors, which could contribute to the economy in the region. He added that the company aims to extend its physical footprint by opening its sales and customer support offices in countries across the region.