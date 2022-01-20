PTI withdraws MNA Noor Alam Khan from PAC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has withdrawn MNA Noor Alam Khan, who was critical of the government policies, from the Public Accounts Committee and in his place, the PTI has nominated MNA Dr Haider Ali Khan from Swat to represent the PTI in the committee.

Following his critical speech in the National Assembly on the government policies, the PTI has served him a show cause notice and now the party has withdrawn him from the Public Accounts Committee.

With the signature of party Chief Whip Malik Aamir Dogar, a letter has been sent to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Tuesday for a change in the composition of the Public Accounts Committee and withdraw the name of Noor Alam Khan from the committee and in his place nominated Dr Haider Ali Khan to represent the PTI.

Later, a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday stated: “The Speaker National Assembly has been pleased to appoint Dr Haider Ali Khan in the Public Accounts Committee in place of Noor Alam Khan."

When contacted, Noor Alam Khan said he was not feeling well as he had tested Covid-19 positive and was under treatment. Noor Alam Khan was vocal and active member of the PAC and headed the PAC sub-committee. However, earlier in the day, through his official twitter accounts, Noor Alam Khan stated: “Public Accounts Committee where I was confronting the corrupt practices of those officials/cartels mafia, as I told before their loyalist are in front 3 rows and their names should be n must be put on ECL. Pakistan comes first Pakistan zindabad.”

Through another tweet, Noor Alam Khan stated that he still and will always believe and support the accountability we need this to control the mafias and their loyalist and partners in front three rows. “From last 3 years I am raising the issues in the parliamentary party and in Parliament but they don't care I guess they don't care about the people who voted them they think we are slaves and will not raise our voice they are mistaken Pakistan zindabad.”

In another tweet, he said: “I faced NAB for my inherited lands which are with my family from last 300 years, showed them the record from 1929 when lands record was made. I sell my lands to survive don't have sugar mills, petrol pumps, other stuff how come these people become billionaire must be accountable.”