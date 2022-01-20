WSSP replacing rusted water supply pipes1,000 families to benefit in 4 UCs

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has started replacing the old and rusted water supply line and modernizing tube-wells to provide clean drinking water to over 1,000 families in four union councils of the provincial capital.

The project is being carried out with the financial assistance of UNICEF. Besides, a geographic information system (GIS) mapping and designing of the water supply system will also be carried out in three union councils. The project was launched in union councils Sikandar Town, Deh Bahadur, Nauthia Qadeem and Nauthia Jadeed that will be completed at a cost of Rs86.5 million under which 4,800 meters pipeline would be replaced.

“The iron water supply line in these union councils has completed its lifetime that will be replaced with high-quality HDPE pipe,” said WSSP Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir. He said that the replacement of rusted pipes would help control waterborne diseases in the localities and urged the people to cooperate with the WSSP teams to ensure timely completion of the project.

A team of Project Department led by General Manager Projects Dr Mehbood Alam will supervise the project and would ensure its completion before the deadline.

The company will replace old machinery of 23 tube-wells with new and modern ones that will not only supply water to tail-end consumers but consume less electricity. The company has already completed the replacement of an old and rusted pipeline that is supplying clean drinking water to hundreds of households in different localities.

It replaced 18.28 kilometres (60,000 ft) under Sustainable Achievement Goal Programme, a federal government-funded project, while 6.4 km (21000 ft) under the Unicef-funded project in different localities of the city last year. “Access to clean drinking water is a basic right and we want that everyone could get it,” said Dr Nasir.

The company has already replaced 300 kilometres pipeline since its inception. “Access to clean water is a basic right and WSSP is trying its best to supply clean drinking water to all of its consumers,” he said.