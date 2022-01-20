JUI-F leaders condemn attack on leader’s house

BARA: The Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has condemned the hand-grenade attack on the house of the former federal minister and central leader of the party in Bara tehsil.

Speaking at a press conference here, JUI-F ameer Mufti Muhammad Ilyas Afridi, deputy ameer Bilal Ahmad, general secretary Syed Rasool and others said that the security agencies and police had failed to provide security to the Jamiat leaders in Bara.

It was not the first attack on Hameedullah Jan’s house but it was the third attack on Jamiat workers during one year, they claimed. They added the police had failed to maintain the law and order in the area. “We are peaceful and want a peaceful atmosphere in the area,” Mufti Muhammad Ilyas said.

The party leaders demanded action against the perpetrators of the attack, adding that the JUI-F workers would stage a protest if the accused were not brought to justice.