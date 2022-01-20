School sealed in Liaquatabad over violation of Covid SOPs

Due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases, the city district administration on Wednesday took action against violators of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the District Central deputy commissioner, Taha Saleem, the district administration has also been focussing on getting as many people vaccinated on Wednesday. The assistant commissioner of the Liaquatabad subdivision sealed a school in Moosa Colony over violation of SOPs.

The District Central administration also inspected the Golimar area and enforced the SOPs in a market where masks were also distributed among shopkeepers and customers. A vaccination drive was carried out at schools, the Imtiaz Supermarket, Hadi Market and Golimar sanitary market in the Nazimabad subdivision.

Another vaccination drive was carried out in the Bara Market and Mobile Market of Sector 5C-2 of North Karachi’s union committee 3. According to details shared by the Commissioner Office, a fuel station was sealed in District South over the SOP violations. As many as two vehicles were also impounded in the Shalimar bus station in Saddar over violations of Covid-19 SOPs.

The SOPs were also enforced in different public transports and vaccination cards were checked in different markets and shopping malls by the District South and District Keamari administrations.

Meanwhile, the Karachi commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, chaired a meeting at his office to finalise the arrangements for the Pakistan Super League that will begin on January 27 at the National Stadium. The meeting reviewed the arrangements of security, traffic, parking and shuttle services to be provided from the Hakeem Saeed Ground on University Road and other areas in addition to uninterrupted power supply, installation of street light and cleanliness.