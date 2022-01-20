 
January 20, 2022
Newspost

Really?

January 20, 2022

This refers to the news report ‘Caps for boys, dupatta for girls: Punjab announces new school dress code’ (January 18). The education department should concentrate on improving the content and standards of education in the country, instead of wasting time on making dress code-related laws.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

