This refers to the news report ‘Caps for boys, dupatta for girls: Punjab announces new school dress code’ (January 18). The education department should concentrate on improving the content and standards of education in the country, instead of wasting time on making dress code-related laws.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
The effects of the recently approved ‘mini budget’ are visible almost everywhere. Pakistan was already dealing...
My recent visits to several private hospitals in Karachi have shown me a bitter truth: the dismal state of healthcare...
This refers to the news report ‘Putting Pakistan on the winter sports map’ . It was quite delightful to see...
The country’s police work on a colonial system and the Police Act has not been implemented properly. People’s...
At present, almost all tax professionals are extremely burdened with work and are unable to meet the current high...
While addressing an inaugural ceremony in Haripur on Monday , PM Imran Khan expressed that providing jobs to a...
Comments