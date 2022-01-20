Sarwar asks Opp to support govt on judicial reforms

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said rule of law and Constitution is the top priority of the government.

Opposition parties should support the government on judicial reforms. Lawyers have a significant role in delivering justice. The steps that the government is taking to reform the institutions are unprecedented in the past. Strong and prosperous Pakistan is the foremost goal of our government, the governor said while addressing an oath-taking ceremony of Sangla Hill Bar Association office-bears at Governor’s House and talking to the media here on Wednesday.

On this occasion President Sangla Hill Bar Association Arfat Zulfiqar, Vice-President Tariq Mahmood Pannu, Secretary Amer Hussain Kalon, Senior Member Mian Hamd Raza and others were present. Ch Sarwar said that there is no doubt that the societies which do not have justice never prosper.

He said the current government has been pursuing a policy of establishing the rule of law in the country from the day one and ‘the government wants to ensure transparency and merit by removing political interference from the institutions. Ch Sarwar said that the government is working for judicial reforms and wants to take the opposition parties along in this matter but unfortunately the opposition parties are not cooperating with the government in this regard. We once again want to ask the opposition parties to go beyond political and personal interests and support the government in legislation for the interests of the country and the nation so that we can make Pakistan envisioned by Quaid and Iqbal.

When PTI came to power, it was said that, Pakistan will be bankrupt economically but the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to strengthen the country economically despite the worst crisis induced due to corona, the governor said.

He said international organisations appreciate the steps taken by the Pakistani government in the economic sector. Ch Sarwar said there is no possibility of early elections in the country. The government and its allies are on the same page. Elections will be held on time and democracy will be further strengthened in the country, he added.

Resolution in PA: A PMLN MPA has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat demanding crackdown on those selling adulterated and substandard items.

The resolution was submitted by PMLN MPA Hina Pervez Butt here Wednesday in which she said that in Lahore sale of milk, various food items, other adulterated and substandard products was on the rise while counterfeit cold drinks were being made in local areas

of City.

The sale of substandard and chemically adulterated milk was also going on, she said, adding Punjab Food Authority took action against adulterated mafia but the next day the same mafia started its nefarious business again. She in the resolution demanded that a strategy be evolved to permanently shut down the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit goods.

Businesses sealed: District Administration Lahore sealed several restaurants and businesses as the staff working there was not vaccinated. The checking was done by Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha here on Wednesday.

He visited Z Block Market DHA and inspected various restaurants and shops. Bandu Khan Restaurant, Chop Chop Wok Restaurant, Jamal Homes, Burger Lab, Haley Tower, Fox & News and Public Pharmacy were sealed. He said that the staff of these businesses was not vaccinated.

Training course: A three-day training course for trainee SPs in Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) was completed on Wednesday. During the three-day training, 20 trainee officers of Punjab police were trained on various departments of the authority. Trainee police officers were trained on Geographical Information System and Facial Recognition System.

The officers were also trained on traffic management system, LTE advanced technology, e-challan system and media management and social media. Police officers were told to secure digital evidence and make the investigation more effective.