16 activists of Jeay Sindh’s student wing booked

SUKKUR: Around 16 activists of Jeay Sindh Students Federation ( JSSF) were booked on treason charges for raising anti-Pakistan slogans.

Police registered an FIR under sections 123-A, 124-A,153 PPC,6/7 ATA against the JSSF activists, including a female, for raising provocative slogans against the country while celebrating the 118th birth anniversary of GM Syed on Monday. Among those booked on treason charges included Fida Lakho, Samrin Jono, Rahil Leghari, Asif Juno, Rahil Lashari, Roopa Marri. San and Jamshoro police conducted raids to arrest the nominated accused in San, Jamshoro and other cities.Meanwhile, activists of the nationalist parties, including Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Sindh Tarraqi Passand Party, Sindh United Party and others, staged protests against the registration of the FIR. Terming registration of an FIR a conspiracy against the nationalist parties, they claimed belief in sovereignty of the country and respect for all the institutions.