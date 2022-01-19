US ambassador-designate due by February end

ISLAMABAD: US ambassador-designate to Pakistan Donald Armin Blome has completed all formalities for proceeding to Islamabad and will be here by the February end while Pakistan’s ambassador designated for the United States Masood Khan will be in Washington during the same days.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcett, who has been appointed ambassador to India by the United States, would also be traveling during the same days for assuming his office in New Delhi. Eric was tipped as a contender for the presidential race but he has accepted the diplomatic assignment. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News that reporting of the US envoy in Pakistan after a gap of five years indicates that the United States has planned to engage the region at a bigger scale. It is understood that the United States interest in Afghanistan has been marginalized but it wouldn’t allow that international terror groups could find safe havens in that country. Washington has its own designs about the region. Pakistan is willing to work with the US provided it doesn’t interfere in its ties with other countries of the region.

The new US ambassador is brining a heavy agenda with him including action against terrorists. Donald Armin Blome has already made it clear that he will push Islamabad to target all terrorist groups without distinction. During his testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he extensively spelled out his plans during his stay in Pakistan. He reminded on another occasion that he would never shy from defending human rights in Pakistan, particularly freedom of religion and expression, and he will speak out against violations of human rights and religious freedom. The US diplomat shared his thoughts on the kidnappings, assault and enforced disappearances of Pakistani journalists. He noted that the Pakistani journalists and members of civil society face kidnappings, assaults and intimidation. He assured that he would advocate for expanded protections for freedom of association and assembly, and will meet the civil society partners regularly.

Blome has also spoken about Afghanistan and said that Pakistan has a shared interest in ensuring that the war-ravaged nation does not once again become host to terrorist groups and contribute to regional instability. “Mission Pakistan also plays an important role in encouraging an inclusive Afghan government that respects and promotes human rights of all individuals, including women and girls, members of minority groups,” he said. “Ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorism will be a priority,” said Blome.