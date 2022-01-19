Avenfield property reference: Next hearing against Maryam, Safdar on Feb 10

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till February 10 on appeals of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (R) Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield Property reference.A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the appeals. Maryam and Safdar appeared before the court along with their legal team. At the outset of the hearing, Justice Kayani observed that the corona situation is dangerous and everyone should take care of it while arriving in courts.

The NAB prosecutor submitted written comments against the plea of Maryam Nawaz. The court asked defence lawyer Irfan Qadir whether he has read the answer of the NAB. In reply, he said he didn’t yet. The bench instructed the lawyer to read the NAB comments and then give arguments.